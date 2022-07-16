Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Founders of GA Beauty Professionals Dictionary talks about back-to-school beauty event

INTERVIEW: Founders of GA Beauty Professionals Dictionary talks about back-to-school beauty event
INTERVIEW: Founders of GA Beauty Professionals Dictionary talks about back-to-school beauty event
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is less than a month before students head back to school in the area. We all think about school supplies, but we can sometimes forget a few other things kids need, like beauty and grooming.

Patrice Valentine and LaPorsha Brister, founders of the GA Beauty Professionals Dictionary, joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk about what they are doing to help.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Heavy police presence on 12th Street
Packages on U.S. Post Office and Courthouse steps in Columbus all clear
Former youth detention captain wanted on sodomy, child molestation in Columbus police custody
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting faces additional charges
Harris County man pleads guilty to sexual battery, sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Columbus officials react to city’s low ranking for renters in recent survey
Harmony House in LaGrange to host boat racing event benefiting domestic violence victims
Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes
Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare starts Internal Medicine Residency Program
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare starts Internal Medicine Residency Program