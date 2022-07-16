Business Break
LaGrange police searching for suspect in armed robbery

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery at a gas station on Franklin Road.

On July 16, police responded to the parking lot of a gas station concerning an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, the victim stated the suspect, Sharmayne Pickney pulled a gun on them and stole her purse containing money.

Pickney ran away on foot before authorities arrived.

Police have now issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

If you have any information on this incident, contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603

