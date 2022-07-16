Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Heavy police presence on 12th Street
Packages on U.S. Post Office and Courthouse steps in Columbus all clear
Former youth detention captain wanted on sodomy, child molestation in Columbus police custody
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting faces additional charges
Harris County man pleads guilty to sexual battery, sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

The Tulsa Police Department are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and...
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
'US remains active, engage partner in Middle East': Biden says during tour
PD: Elderly man robbed and beaten
President Joe Biden participates in a working session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East