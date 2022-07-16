The Wonderful Weather for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - These past few days wrapped up to one of the wettest weeks we have seen in the Chattahoochee Valley during July thus far. But after the rain, there is a rainbow, and this weekend is shaping up to be our rainbow after the wet stretch. We start Saturday off sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. The temperature will climb back into the 90s this afternoon, and patchy clouds will move in around lunchtime giving us a small chance of seeing isolated showers this evening. The clouds skip town and clear tonight which set the stage for beautiful nighttime plans and you can catch a glimpse of the moon which is 95% tonight. The forecast for Sunday is almost identical to Saturday expect for Sunday the Valley will experience sunny to few clouds. The humidity this weekend will not be as brutal as it has been since we have dried out, but the moisture will return come next week. A glimpse into the work week, the moisture returns which brings muggier conditions, and this will drive up the rain coverage starting Tuesday. This week is not looking as wet as the previous few days but still be prepared for the afternoon/evening showers to be in the forecast throughout the week.

