Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Wonderful Weather for the Weekend!

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - These past few days wrapped up to one of the wettest weeks we have seen in the Chattahoochee Valley during July thus far. But after the rain, there is a rainbow, and this weekend is shaping up to be our rainbow after the wet stretch. We start Saturday off sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. The temperature will climb back into the 90s this afternoon, and patchy clouds will move in around lunchtime giving us a small chance of seeing isolated showers this evening.  The clouds skip town and clear tonight which set the stage for beautiful nighttime plans and you can catch a glimpse of the moon which is 95% tonight. The forecast for Sunday is almost identical to Saturday expect for Sunday the Valley will experience sunny to few clouds. The humidity this weekend will not be as brutal as it has been since we have dried out, but the moisture will return come next week. A glimpse into the work week, the moisture returns which brings muggier conditions, and this will drive up the rain coverage starting Tuesday. This week is not looking as wet as the previous few days but still be prepared for the afternoon/evening showers to be in the forecast throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Heavy police presence on 12th Street
Packages on U.S. Post Office and Courthouse steps in Columbus all clear
Former youth detention captain wanted on sodomy, child molestation in Columbus police custody
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
Harris County man pleads guilty to sexual battery, sexual exploitation of children
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting faces additional charges

Latest News

POP 7-Day 2021 WTVM
Drier Conditions are in the Mix for the Weekend
A few showers and storms are in the forecast through the weekend but coverage won't be as high.
Drier with fewer storms today and through the weekend
More sun and fewer storms Friday and for the weekend.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Columbus public pools may remain closed for the summer
Rain Chances Tapering Off a Bit For Friday & the Weekend