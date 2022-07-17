1 dead, 1 injured after Saturday night shooting in Eufaula

Business Break
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Eufaula Saturday night.

According to police, the Eufaula Communications Division received 911 calls after 11:30 p.m. about gunshots in the area of Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard. As police were responding, Medical Center Barbour personnel called 911 to report two gunshot victims were dropped off at their facility.

Police say 18-year-old Eufaula resident Quantavious Howard died from his injuries. A woman was shot in the lower body and is being treated at the hospital.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

