Sunny Sunday for Outdoor Activities!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley saw an absolutely gorgeous Saturday yesterday and today is looking to be identical. We start Sunday off sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. The temperature will climb back into the 90s this afternoon, and patchy clouds. The humidity today will not be as brutal as it has been since we have dried out, but the moisture will return come next week. A glimpse into the work week, the moisture returns which brings muggier conditions, and this will drive up the rain coverage starting Tuesday. However, Monday is looking to be as dry as Sunday with a 10% coverage of rain. This week is not looking as wet as the previous few days but still be prepared for the afternoon/evening showers to be in the forecast throughout the week.

