Unsettled Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a lovely and mostly dry day we will continue to see mostly clear conditions into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s tonight. To start your work week things will stay pretty dry, but by Tuesday it’s time to dig the umbrella out again and keep it with you for the rest of the week! Highs will stay in the low 90s through the week, though you could stay cooler if you get an afternoon shower or more cloudy skies. Most of our unsettled pattern will be in the middle of the week, with rain coverage staying at 40% Tuesday through Thursday. By Friday, things dry up just a little and continue clearing into the weekend. That means conditions for your next weekend are going to be dry and HOT! Temperatures back in the mid-90s by then, with heat indices back in the triple digits.

