Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a three-day crime suppression operation this past weekend.

From July 15 to July 17, 16 Columbus Police Officers and 20 Georgia State Troopers patrolled “hot spot” locations in Columbus.

The purpose of the operation was to identify and arrest people violating the law, criminal gang activity, illegally possessing firearms and outstanding warrants.

The operation led to the following results:

732+ contact with people

45 people taken into custody (19 released with a summons to appear in court)

77 criminal charges (21 felonies & 56 misdemeanors)

15 arrest warrants served

27 contact with people armed with firearms (1 stolen weapon seized)

474 traffic citations issued

741 traffic warnings issued

24 DUI arrests

30 vehicles impounded (arrests)

11 violators fled from law enforcement

8 validated gang members arrested

236.7 grams of illegal drugs seized

2 pills containing illegal drugs

2 stolen vehicles recovered

Law enforcement utilized multiple resources including intelligence, technology, aerial assets and more.

