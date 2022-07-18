Business Break
Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation

(Unsplash)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a three-day crime suppression operation this past weekend.

From July 15 to July 17, 16 Columbus Police Officers and 20 Georgia State Troopers patrolled “hot spot” locations in Columbus.

The purpose of the operation was to identify and arrest people violating the law, criminal gang activity, illegally possessing firearms and outstanding warrants.

The operation led to the following results:

  • 732+ contact with people
  • 45 people taken into custody (19 released with a summons to appear in court)
  • 77 criminal charges (21 felonies & 56 misdemeanors)
  • 15 arrest warrants served
  • 27 contact with people armed with firearms (1 stolen weapon seized)
  • 474 traffic citations issued
  • 741 traffic warnings issued
  • 24 DUI arrests
  • 30 vehicles impounded (arrests)
  • 11 violators fled from law enforcement
  • 8 validated gang members arrested
  • 236.7 grams of illegal drugs seized
  • 2 pills containing illegal drugs
  • 2 stolen vehicles recovered

Law enforcement utilized multiple resources including intelligence, technology, aerial assets and more.

