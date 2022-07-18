Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

83-year-old Elvin Blanton was last seen in the 1000 block of 34th Avenue in Columbus on July 17 around 8 a.m.

Blanton’s clothing description is currently unknown, however, he has shown early signs of dementia, according to officials.

He was last seen in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a Georgia tag # YFJ471.

If you have any information on Elvin’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

