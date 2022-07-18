Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.

Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

83-year-old Elvin Blanton was last seen in the 1000 block of 34th Avenue in Columbus on July 17 around 8 a.m.

Blanton’s clothing description is currently unknown, however, he has shown early signs of dementia, according to officials.

He was last seen in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a Georgia tag # YFJ471. 

If you have any information on Elvin’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials react to city’s low ranking for renters in recent survey
Back-to-school preparation underway for Muscogee County parents, faculty
LaGrange police searching for suspect in armed robbery
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting faces additional charges
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

Latest News

Auburn University unveils 82 million-year-old dinosaur egg to public
Auburn University’s Museum of Natural History is now accepting tours
Auburn University’s Museum of Natural History is now accepting tours
Auburn University’s Museum of Natural History is now accepting tours
Daycare center holds grand opening for STEM lab in Columbus
Daycare center holds grand opening for STEM lab in Columbus
Daycare center holds grand opening for STEM lab in Columbus
Daycare center holds grand opening for STEM lab in Columbus