Day one in the books for SEC Media Days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three teams took to the stage today during SEC Football Kickoff Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia, but first, SEC Commissioner Greg Sanky gave his annual state of the league address.

College football realignment and NIL were two hot topics today. In regards to NIL, Sanky says a nationwide policy is to be expected.

“If we don’t, then we’re going to be left not simply creating conference rules, we’re going to have to deal with state laws that vary in our region. That was actually part of our conversation in Destin as well. But the focus will remain on a national solution, and Congress is the venue for that option,” Sanky said.

The three teams in attendance today were LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri. Tigers’ first-year Head Coach Brian Kelly talked X’s and O’s, but he also mentioned how he’s adjusting to Cajun culture down in the Bayou.

Kelly is coming to LSU from Notre Dame, where he became the winningest coach for the Fighting Irish, recording 113 wins in his 12 seasons.

“The challenges of being in the greatest conference in college football, as well as being at LSU, I’ve been asked many times why. I can tell you that certainly that shared vision of our administration, the great opportunity to restore championship-level football to LSU, and then the SEC itself, being part of this great conference,” Kelly said.

Next up in the hot seat was Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. The former Alabama assistant coach was asked about his old boss, and he couldn’t say he was surprised.

“Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come up here and just talking about Alabama,” Kiffin said. “So our first question somehow is about Nick Saban, so... That’s pretty usual (smiling).”

Last up was Missouri and Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz is entering his third year with the Tigers. In his first two seasons, he positioned Missouri for bowl eligibility. That’s only the second coach in program history to do so.

Drinkwitz started his football career at Auburn, where he was a quality control coach. This season, Missouri travels to Auburn, making it full-circle for Drinkwitz.

“We had a great experience at Auburn. Once you’re a part of Auburn, you’re always a part of Auburn. Obviously the experience to win a national championship, I thought college football was relatively easy when that happened,” Drinkwitz said.

As far as the matchup goes, Drinkwitz says it’ll be a good test for his team.

“[Auburn is] going to be physical. He’s going to do a great job as the play-caller with a variety of schemes. Defensively I know he’s got Jeff Schmedding calling the defense. They’re going to be multiple, aggressive. It will be a real test for us,” Drinkwitz said.

Looking ahead, here is the remaining schedule for Media Days in Atlanta:

Tuesday :

Alabama

Vanderbilt

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Wednesday :

Arkansas

Georgia

Florida

Kentucky

Thursday :

Auburn

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.