Daycare center holds grand opening for STEM lab in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth Street Daycare Center in Columbus held a grand opening for it’s new STEM lab Saturday, July 16.

The nonprofit that’s been in the Columbus community for three decades unveiled its new science, technology, engineering and mathematics labs - or STEM labs. The opening of the labs will ensure wider opportunities for Georgia Pre-K programs and other students that attend the facility.

The school serves 6-month-old infants to school-aged students.

The new STEM lab will be named in honor of the late Reverend Dr. J.H. Flakes Jr. - the founder of the daycare center and his wife, the late Mrs. Robena Gaines Flakes, who served as the founding executive director for many years.

