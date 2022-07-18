Business Break
Hot, mainly dry start to the workweek before more storms return

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and mainly dry today with a few more showers and storms possible tonight. The rain chances go up Tuesday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get set to sweat this week; it will be hotter than last week as the rain won’t be as widespread. With that, rain coverage will go up after today at times through the workweek. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday. Hot and a bit breezy. A couple isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon with highs between 90 and 93. A little better chance of rain is expected this evening and tonight as a decaying line of storms is forecast to move in from the northwest. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning. This is a precursor to a better coverage of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, around 50 to 60%, starting around midday. As a result, highs shouldn’t get much above 90. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected to continue dancing around the Chattahoochee Valley for the remainder of the workweek mainly during the afternoon hours. Some days will be drier than others. However, a general uptick in the moisture is possible again Thursday/Friday. On the days you get rain, you’ll stay closer to 90. If you stay dry, you could top out well into the 90s, feeling like the triple digits. Once again, we’re expected to transition to a drier pattern this weekend and early next week. The rain coverage drops to around 10% Sunday and Monday at this point. Highs Saturday through Monday are forecast to reach at least the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the 100 to 105 degree range.

