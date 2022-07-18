House of Heroes, local church helps wife of late Army veteran with yard work to honor service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes and volunteers from Church of the HIghlands in Columbus honoring the service of a soldier who passed away and his wife with yard work and a memorial service.

SFC Melvin Murphy was born in 1953 in the small town of Mumford, TX. At 17, he entered the Army and served for 16 years.

The Army led him to his wife, Regina Murphy. The two met in Germany.

His devoted service earned him 11 awards, including a Bronze Star Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

In his honor, the House of Heros and Church of the Highlands cleaned up flower beds and cut down trees for his wife, something she says she could not do without their help.

“I’m thankful and my husband is smiling down from heaven, and I am not a widow. I’m a wife with a husband who has angel wings,” said Murphy. “First, he was a soldier, second, he was a family man, and third he was a friend. He never let his family down nor his neighbors, and if he couldn’t do it, he would let you know.”

SFC Murphy passed away on March 3 of this year, a hero to his family and country.

