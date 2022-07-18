LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault for choking girlfriend until unconscious

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange man arrested a week after domestic violence incident on July 11.

Authorities responded to a report concerning an assault between a couple at their residence on Bucky Murphy Road.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that a verbal altercation involving her boyfriend, Dustin Sheppard, turned physical. According to officials, Sheppard punched her in the eye. She was then placed in a rear chokehold resulting in her losing consciousness.

After the incident, Sheppard left the house and was later found on July 18, arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was on felony probation for theft by receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on this incident, contact LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.