Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault for choking girlfriend until unconscious

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange man arrested a week after domestic violence incident on July 11.

Authorities responded to a report concerning an assault between a couple at their residence on Bucky Murphy Road.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that a verbal altercation involving her boyfriend, Dustin Sheppard, turned physical. According to officials, Sheppard punched her in the eye. She was then placed in a rear chokehold resulting in her losing consciousness.

After the incident, Sheppard left the house and was later found on July 18, arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was on felony probation for theft by receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on this incident, contact LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials react to city’s low ranking for renters in recent survey
Back-to-school preparation underway for Muscogee County parents, faculty
LaGrange police searching for suspect in armed robbery
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting faces additional charges
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

Latest News

RUN THE RACE: Army Sgt. Points to God for his 100+ Mile Run/Walk in 24 Hour Race
RUN THE RACE: Army Sgt. Points to God for his 100+ Mile Run/Walk in 24 Hour Race
RUN THE RACE: Army Sgt. Points to God for his 100+ Mile Run/Walk in 24 Hour Race
RUN THE RACE: Army Sgt. Points to God for his 100+ Mile Run/Walk in 24 Hour Race
Imagen ilustrativa
Suspect arrested in Schley County triple murder
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.