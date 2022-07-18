Business Break
LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is arrested following a domestic violence incident.

On July 18, LaGrange police responded to a call concerning a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told them about a verbal dispute between her and her “live-in” boyfriend, Lachevious Mahone, that had occurred the previous night.

According to authorities, the victim stated the argument resulted in Mahone punching her, leaving visible injuries to her body. The victim then said the suspect grabbed a gun and fired a round in her direction, demanding she drive him to the gas station.

Once at the store, Mahone exited the vehicle, and the victim left.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was on active probation by the state.

