Phenix City Central High School softball player signs to University of Alabama

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY (WTVM) - A Phenix City central high school student is the first softball player to sign with the SEC program.

Kristen White will be heading to the University of Alabams, ROLL TIDE. WHITE had family, friends, and residents in the area come out to support her official signing day Monday afternoon.

White has been playing softball for 14 years and has overcome many injuries throughout her career. However, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing the sport she loves.

White says growing up, she was an Auburn fan but soon realized her dream school to play softball at was Alabama. She said she trained and worked hard to get on their radar, and it has all paid off.

“I am kind of nervous, but I’m more excited than anything. This is really just a blessing to be here and to have this opportunity, and I just thank everybody whos been here on my journey and my process. ROLL TIDE!”

We want to wish Kristen White the best of luck on her new journey.

