Rainy Week; HOT Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry start to our week we will see storms move in this evening and stick around into the wee morning hours of your Tuesday. This should help us reach our lows in the 70s a little sooner. By the time you head out the door tomorrow things will have dried up, but keep the umbrella with you because we will see more showers and thunderstorms later in the day. This will remain the pattern for the rest of the week, with 40-50% coverage every day. Fortunately the rain will keep our temperatures right around average for the work week. By the weekend, a high pressure system moves in allowing things to dry up and HEAT up. Air temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s, with feels like temperatures likely back in the triple digits and staying that way into the next work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.