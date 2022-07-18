RUN THE RACE: Army Sgt. Points to God for his 100+ Mile Run/Walk in 24 Hour Race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A serious case of heat exhaustion halfway through a 24 hour race didn’t stop a recent guest on the “Run the Race” podcast, who ended up finishing with 106 miles!

23-year-old Army National Guard Sgt. Nathan Harmon, who’s active duty on Fort Benning, started our chat by talking about God motivating him to run these long distances. He described how his first 24 hour race in Georgia went, on a 1 mile track. An ambulance was called for him after he was throwing up at mile 63, but he rehydrated and briefly rested, then kept going – walking the rest of the way.

“I have that mentality, through being in the military and through God, just keep going, just don’t stop,” he said.

Why run or walk for 24 hours? He says “it’s the beauty of pushing your body to the limits.”

Harmon also points to certain scriptures about how he draws strength from God, starting races with prayer, and hoping to inspire others. He has a tattoo that in Hebrew means “Embrace Through Suffering” like Jesus did.

On the podcast, he also talks about his role in the military, as a leader at the Army National Guard Warrior Training Battalion, hoping to influence privates with Christian leadership. While the Army taught him to go fast and hard with running, training for ultras has taught him the importance of slowing down.

“One foot in front of the other, continually letting God use me to bring Him glory...in running, leading soldiers,” Harmon said.

That drive he has to be the best comes in part, from trials he went through growing up - from his mom having health problems to him working 50+ hour weeks as a 16-year-old while in school. Harmon has advice for others about being patient with growth - physically and spiritually.

One of his first ultras was a 40 miler in Pine Mountain GA, where he hit a boulder and had a bloody leg a dozen miles in. He also talks about getting lost.

Harmon is also halfway through his meteorology degree, choosing soon between a career in the Army or forecasting the weather.

Make sure to subscribe to the #RunTheRace podcast. To listen to any of the 116 episodes, go to www.wtvm.com/podcast/.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.