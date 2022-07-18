Business Break
St. Francis hospital holds health fair for public on parenting topics

St. Francis logo
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital held a free health fair Monday morning, July 18.

The health fair was held to educate the public and their patients in postpartum depression in new mothers, lactation areas, car seat safety, and to inform the public about a new Core Blood Collection Program between the hospital and LifeSouth.

“So we’re starting our Core Blood Collection Program here at St Francis. We recently just signed an agreement with them,” said Luis Hernandez, Director of Cellular Therapies Program of LifeSouth. “So hopefully we’ll be starting it in about a month or two. So we’re just trying to educate everybody to know about the program.”

The fair had with booths for each topic and information for expecting and new parents and their loved ones - as well as giveaways and raffles.

