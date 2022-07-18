Business Break
Suspect arrested in Schley County triple murder

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Schley County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an Ellaville triple murder.

According to Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee, officials received the call around 12:45 a.m. July 18. Sheriff Tondee says the victims are family members - a grandmother, her brother, and a granddaughter.

The sheriff says the granddaughter was pregnant. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

A male suspect identified as Jamie Leon Harris is currently in custody.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather details.

RUN THE RACE: Army Sgt. Points to God for his 100+ Mile Run/Walk in 24 Hour Race
