Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave. found safe
Columbus officials react to city’s low ranking for renters in recent survey

Latest News

A South Carolina father is apologizing after attacking the man convicted of killing his son in...
Father apologizes for attacking son’s killer
The 'Pink House' was the state’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi abortion clinic at center of high court case is sold, won’t reopen, owner says
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK shatters its record for highest temperature
FILE - Robert Smigel, creator, executive producer and voice of "Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,"...
No charges for ‘Late Show’ crew arrested on Capitol Hill
A South Carolina father is apologizing after attacking the man convicted of killing his son in...
Father apologizes for attacking son's killer