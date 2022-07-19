Business Break
Alabama gearing up for another National Championship run

Nick Saban
Nick Saban(WTVY)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama is searching for its second national title in three years. The Tide were the main talking point on Tuesday at the SEC Media Days in Atlanta. We heard from head coach Nick Saban, quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Jordan Battle.

With Young, the reigning Heisman winner, and Anderson Jr., the reigning Bronko Nagurski winner, back on the roster, Saban has arguably the two top players in the country leading the way this fall.

“Well, I don’t like to compare players, but to have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don’t recall ever having a circumstance like that,” Saban said.

The Tide are in a great position to win yet another title under Saban this January. Right now, the team is focused on improving internally ahead of fall camp. One thing’s for sure: you can bet the offense won’t play a better defense than the one they go up against in practice.

“Going against the best in Will (Anderson) and Dallas (Turner), that prepares us all on offense. Those guys are tremendous players, and being able to compete with them day in and day out is what makes us all better. Knowing what I can and can’t do against fierce pass rushers…makes us all better,” Young said.

Alabama opens the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium vs. Utah State on September 3rd.

