Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, SafetyNet to hold memorial golf tournament in Opelika

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch is hosting a memorial charity golf tournament in remembrance of the eight children who died in a car crash in 2021 while returning to Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

The Memorial Charity Classic presented by SafetyNet Behavioral Healthcare and the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch will be held on August 9.

SafetyNet is a nonprofit organization that provides homes for young people in need throughout Alabama,

The organizations will host the event at Robert Trent Jones National Golf course in Opelika.

They are also looking for sponsors to participate.

“We are excited about having our 1st annual memorial golf tournament at the Grand National golf course there in Opelika in memory of those loving eight children that we lost a little over a year ago in that accident last of July. You gotta know that that money is going for a wonderful cause,” said Michael Smith, Executive Director of Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

If you would like to donate or participate, click here.

All proceeds benefit the youth ranch.

