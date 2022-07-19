Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Blue Angels names first female fighter jet demonstration pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.(@USNAVYBLUEANGELS)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced Monday the first female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration.

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels said hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave. found safe
Columbus officials react to city’s low ranking for renters in recent survey

Latest News

Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran
A South Carolina father is apologizing after attacking the man convicted of killing his son in...
Father apologizes for attacking son’s killer
The 'Pink House' was the state’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi abortion clinic at center of high court case is sold, won’t reopen, owner says
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK shatters its record for highest temperature