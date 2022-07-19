Columbus police chief shares efforts in reducing crime in Columbus
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a trend that city leaders are cautiously optimistic about violent crime numbers are down in the Fountain City.
Authorities say their crime suppression efforts -- like the one underway now called ‘Operation Southern Slow Down -- is a big reason why more arrest are being made and crimes are being solved.
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more about the efforts authorities are making in reducing crime in the city.
FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
