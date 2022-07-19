Columbus police chief shares efforts in reducing crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a trend that city leaders are cautiously optimistic about violent crime numbers are down in the Fountain City.

Authorities say their crime suppression efforts -- like the one underway now called ‘Operation Southern Slow Down -- is a big reason why more arrest are being made and crimes are being solved.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more about the efforts authorities are making in reducing crime in the city.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.