Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

83-year-old Thelma Hunter was last seen in the 3000 block of Waddell Drive between 8-9 p.m. on July 18.

Hunter was last seen wearing an unknown shirt with black and gold pants. Hunter does have dementia, according to officials. She was driving a black 2001 Lexus LS430 with a CSU tag Georgia tag #TEE6843.

If you have any information on Thelma’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449

