Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

83-year-old Thelma Hunter was last seen in the 3000 block of Waddell Drive between 8-9 p.m. on July 18.

Hunter was last seen wearing an unknown shirt with black and gold pants. Hunter does have dementia, according to officials. She was driving a black 2001 Lexus LS430 with a CSU tag Georgia tag #TEE6843.

If you have any information on Thelma’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449

