Columbus Restaurant Week returns to Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Restaurant Week is back.

Starting next Monday, several local restaurants are participating in the event presented by US Foods.

Restaurant Week allows the community to experience the Columbus culinary scene at discounted rates.

Local restaurants can participate free of charge this year, and they’ll get the opportunity to develop an elite menu featuring the most popular dishes for lunch, brunch and dinner.

“This year is different with inflation and food prices fluctuating. We typically ask them to do a fixed price. But we wanted to give restaurants this year the freedom and flexibility to price their own menu, but we did do it at delicious prices,” said the founder of Yalla Public Relations, Stephanie Woodham.

Dozens of restaurants across the Fountain City are participating.

This week is benefiting ‘Giving Kitchen,’ a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing emergency help to food service workers through financial and resource assistance.

You do not need to buy tickets in advance. However, you can click here to check out the menus, prices and reservation options.

