Health Dept. to host drive-thru rabies clinic on July 28

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Thursday, July 28, the Columbus Department of Public Health is hosting a drive-thru rabies clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Columbus Health Department in the lower-level parking lot from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

A three-year rabies vaccine will be available for dogs and cats for only five dollars each.

All animal owners must pre-register their pets and pre-pay for the rabies vaccine.

To register, visit the West Central Health District website and click on the online fillable 2022 Rabies Clinic Registration form.

All registrations should be submitted to DPH by July 21.

Clinic Date: Thursday, July 28 @ 5 p.m.

Clinic location: 5601 Veterans Parkway

Clinic cost: $5.00 per animal

Muscogee County residents are required to obtain rabies city permits and can purchase them for 10 dollars each from onsite Animal Care and Control Center representatives (cash or check only).

Pets must be at least three months old to receive a vaccine.

The clinic is In Partnership with Dr. Hank Hall, D.V.M.

For more information, contact the Environmental Health Department at (706) 321 - 6170.

