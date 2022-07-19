Hot and Muggy, When It’s Not Raining

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another typical summer day here in the valley with afternoon/evening showers in full swing. The rain sticks around for a little bit into the evening hours, with mostly dry conditions and mild temperatures as you head out the door tomorrow. Wednesday looks like it will be a little drier than today, with only 30% rain coverage of the area. However, the unsettled pattern continues into the end of the work week, with 40-50% coverage Thursday and Friday. If the rain misses you this week things will stay hot and muggy, with feels like temperatures at or near the triple digits. They stay that way into the weekend as a high pressure system builds in to our south keeping the rain out, but opening the door wide to the humidity! Temperatures stay above average into the next work week, with minimal rain in store.

