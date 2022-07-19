INTERVIEW: Boys and Girls Club to host teen summit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Club will be hosting a Teen Leadership Summit this July 21 and 22.

The goal is to ensure teens are equipped with the skills they need to combat some of the many temptations that may take them off the straight and narrow path.

Tavari Turner from the Boys and Girls Club joined New Leader 9 in the studio to talk more about the upcoming summit,

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.