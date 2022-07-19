Little more unsettled today at times and again late week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the umbrella handy this week; you may need it at times, but not every day will be the same. Less rain and more heat is expected for the weekend. For Tuesday, expect clouds mixed with sun and a light warm breeze. We’ve already had a few showers in spots. The coverage of scattered showers and storms ramps up around midday through the afternoon and early evening (50-60%). Highs near 90. Not as many showers and storms are expected Wednesday, but there will still be some spotty activity. Hot and breezy at times with highs between 91 and 94. Another uptick in moisture is in the forecast Thursday and Friday with some locally heavy rain and strong storms around. There is a 50-60% coverage of rain expected with highs closer to 90 again. Mid to even upper 90s are in the cards starting this weekend as we scale back on the rainfall and turn up the heat. This is expected to continue into at least the first part of next week.

