Local citizens react to talks of Beauregard becoming a city

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - The possibility of changing a rural Alabama town to a city. Some residents support it, while others are saying it should stay the same.

Recent talk of incorporating the town of Beauregard into a city is not sitting too well with some people. David Brasher says he moved to Beauregard because of its location.

‘’That’s why I moved here, and that’s why my wife and I moved out here to be in the country - just quiet... I think having it be in the city’s gonna be crowded, more crime, and probably not being more safe.”

Assistant manager at R&D Grocery, Teressa Jenkins, says Beauregard has been through too much to let Auburn take over.

“Beauregard would have so much to lose if they let Auburn or Opelika come on - Beauregard needs to stay strong and make their own city.”

Our Amaya Graham spoke with Mayor Pro-Tem Morris Jackson of Smiths Station. 21 years ago, he helped Smiths Station incorporate as a city and says being incorporated put the once town, now city on the map and brought needed business to their community.

“Incorporation for space session has been one of the best things that happened to me,” said Jackson. “I’ve been here 52 years, and we tried to incorporate several years before we did, but 21 years ago, it was a success, and we look at it today as a success - all you got to do is look around us and see what’s happening.”

A meeting planned at Beauregard High School has been postponed to a later date. In order to incorporate Beauregard, at least 300 signatures are needed to move the process forward.

