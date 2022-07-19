Muscogee County School Board approves renewal with company that aids students with special needs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - $5 million will go toward a company providing services for students with special needs in Muscogee County.

On July 18, the school board approved a one-year renewal for Chance Light Education.

The third-party business employs staff to meet the school system’s federal requirement to provide all students with free public education in the least restrictive environment.

Board member Laurie McRae voted against the agreement, stating Chance Light was only meant to be a temporary solution when the board first contracted with the company three years ago.

“When we signed on three years ago, we were told we were doing this as a fix for three years. At the end of three years, we thought we could greatly decrease these expenses and bring this more in-house,” said McRae.

Superintendent Dr. Davis Lewis added, “We are still are working to building that capacity, but again, special education has been difficult area to fill across the country, Georgia, and we are not immune to that.”

The Muscogee County School Board ultimately approved the contract with an understanding that Chance Light would provide them with a comprehensive update of the company’s progress at a later date.

