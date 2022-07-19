OPEN IN COLUMBUS: Two new “selfie” spots
Happy Heart Hype House and The Photoshop both offer scenes for customers to capture creative photos and feature works from local artists.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Thursday, July 14, Happy Heart Hype House opened its doors to the public.
This local business, owned and operated by Maria Hayes, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening.
Hayes opened the doors to News Leader 9 for a preview of the new selfie space in uptown Columbus.
Hayes and her husband, Jeff, also own Happy Heart Mirror, a traveling customizable photo booth for special event use.
“Columbus means a lot to a lot of people. Some people call it the Fountain City. Some people call it the place where Kadie the Cow came from. Some people love the white-water rafting. For me, this is home.”
The Photoshop opened on Friday, July 15. News Leader 9 also had the opportunity to visit with Co-Owner Sherricka Day.
The Photoshop is owned and operated by three women who say they decided to put some action behind their daydreams.
Day says The Photoshop is different from other selfie museums because they feature several works of art created by local artists for the community to enjoy.
“The Photoshop is a space that we created to bring a different experience to Columbus. Selfie museums are around all the major cities like Atlanta, Miami and New York.”
|Hours of Operation
|The Photoshop
|Happy Heart Hype House
|Monday
|Closed
|Private party packages available
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Private party packages available
|Wednesday
|11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Private party packages available
|Thursday
|11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Friday
|11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Saturday
|11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Sunday
|12 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|12 a.m. - 6 p.m.
News Leader 9 visited both locations and posted sneak peeks on our Instagram.
15 West 11th Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901
- 40 + scenes
- Photographer & videographer packages available (Monday - Wednesday)
- Private party packages
- Vision: interactive, immersive and “Instagrammable” experience
- 360 photo booth with a 7 foot diameter
- Ring lights
- Pet night (one Sunday a month 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
1425 3rd Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31901
- 20 + scenes
- “Selfie house” - historic home in downtown Columbus
- Vision: to combine art and culture
- Ring lights
|Rates
|The Photoshop
|Happy Heart Hype House
|1 HOUR
|$25 (Wed. & Thurs.)
|$35
|📷
|$28 (weekend rate)
|$125 to add a professional photographer (45 minutes; unedited photos)
|📷
|*FREE: children 3 and under*
|*Under 14 must be accompanied by an adult at full price; 2 children per adult*
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.