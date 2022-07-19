OPEN IN COLUMBUS: Two new “selfie” spots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Thursday, July 14, Happy Heart Hype House opened its doors to the public.

This local business, owned and operated by Maria Hayes, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening.

Hayes opened the doors to News Leader 9 for a preview of the new selfie space in uptown Columbus.

Hayes and her husband, Jeff, also own Happy Heart Mirror, a traveling customizable photo booth for special event use.

“Columbus means a lot to a lot of people. Some people call it the Fountain City. Some people call it the place where Kadie the Cow came from. Some people love the white-water rafting. For me, this is home.”

The Photoshop opened on Friday, July 15. News Leader 9 also had the opportunity to visit with Co-Owner Sherricka Day.

The Photoshop is owned and operated by three women who say they decided to put some action behind their daydreams.

Day says The Photoshop is different from other selfie museums because they feature several works of art created by local artists for the community to enjoy.

“The Photoshop is a space that we created to bring a different experience to Columbus. Selfie museums are around all the major cities like Atlanta, Miami and New York.”

Hours of Operation The Photoshop Happy Heart Hype House Monday Closed Private party packages available Tuesday Closed Private party packages available Wednesday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Private party packages available Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday 12 a.m. - 6 p.m. 12 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Photoshop

Happy Heart Hype House

Happy Heart Hype House

15 West 11th Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901

40 + scenes

Photographer & videographer packages available (Monday - Wednesday)

Private party packages

Vision: interactive, immersive and “Instagrammable” experience

360 photo booth with a 7 foot diameter

Ring lights

Pet night (one Sunday a month 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Photoshop

1425 3rd Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31901

20 + scenes

“Selfie house” - historic home in downtown Columbus

Vision: to combine art and culture

Ring lights

Rates The Photoshop Happy Heart Hype House 1 HOUR $25 (Wed. & Thurs.) $35 📷 $28 (weekend rate) $125 to add a professional photographer (45 minutes; unedited photos) 📷 *FREE: children 3 and under* *Under 14 must be accompanied by an adult at full price; 2 children per adult*

