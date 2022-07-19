Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City increases sales tax at city council meeting

City of Phenix City logo
City of Phenix City logo(Source: City of Phenix City)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Taxes are going up in Phenix City.

The city council was split this morning over the issue but ultimately decided that the number for this year’s budget is too close for comfort.

“It’s a matter of time before y’all look me in the face and say, Hunter, you’re not getting the job done. That’s coming soon,” said City Manager Wallace Hunter.

He explained to the city council that they’d blame him if the financial numbers in the city didn’t improve, adding that the current sales tax rate isn’t enough to get it done.

A hike is coming. It passed on Tuesday, July 19.

The city of Phenix City also passed the annual budget at the council meeting, a relatively uneventful task that happens each year. Over $48 million, but leaders say it’s not enough.

“We talked about hiring and retaining, the credit rating, and we’ve got a lot of infrastructures,” said Phenix Mayor Eddie Lowe.

If you’re looking for good news, the budget is going up by $4 million. So if all goes well, Phenix City will have a surplus of roughly $76,000 at the end of the passed budget.

“I know the city needs money. Everybody does. I still have reserves about this like last time when it came before us,” said District 1 Councilman Steve Bailey.

Bailey and Councilman Dr. R. Griff Gordy voted against the measure. Bailey said the time wasn’t right for the hike.

Lowe, Councilman Aurthur Day and Councilman Vicky Carter Johnson voted in favor of the tax increase, pushing it to pass.

The city councilors voted to increase the city sales tax by two point five percent. When combined with the existing sale tax plus state and county taxes, the new sales tax total in Phenix City will be 9.75 percent.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
CDC plans for increase mokeypox cases following confirmed cases in Alabama
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

Rabies prevention
Health Dept. to host drive-thru rabies clinic on July 28
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Local citizens react to talks of Beauregard becoming a city
Local citizens react to talks of Beauregard becoming a city
Local citizens react to talks of Beauregard becoming a city
Local citizens react to talks of Beauregard becoming a city