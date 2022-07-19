Phenix City increases sales tax at city council meeting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Taxes are going up in Phenix City.

The city council was split this morning over the issue but ultimately decided that the number for this year’s budget is too close for comfort.

“It’s a matter of time before y’all look me in the face and say, Hunter, you’re not getting the job done. That’s coming soon,” said City Manager Wallace Hunter.

He explained to the city council that they’d blame him if the financial numbers in the city didn’t improve, adding that the current sales tax rate isn’t enough to get it done.

A hike is coming. It passed on Tuesday, July 19.

The city of Phenix City also passed the annual budget at the council meeting, a relatively uneventful task that happens each year. Over $48 million, but leaders say it’s not enough.

“We talked about hiring and retaining, the credit rating, and we’ve got a lot of infrastructures,” said Phenix Mayor Eddie Lowe.

If you’re looking for good news, the budget is going up by $4 million. So if all goes well, Phenix City will have a surplus of roughly $76,000 at the end of the passed budget.

“I know the city needs money. Everybody does. I still have reserves about this like last time when it came before us,” said District 1 Councilman Steve Bailey.

Bailey and Councilman Dr. R. Griff Gordy voted against the measure. Bailey said the time wasn’t right for the hike.

Lowe, Councilman Aurthur Day and Councilman Vicky Carter Johnson voted in favor of the tax increase, pushing it to pass.

The city councilors voted to increase the city sales tax by two point five percent. When combined with the existing sale tax plus state and county taxes, the new sales tax total in Phenix City will be 9.75 percent.

