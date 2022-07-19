Business Break
Pre-registration underway for Auburn's 2022 Neighborhodd Conference

Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn is preparing for its 2022 Neighborhood Conference, and registration for the event is now open.

The Neighborhood Conference is a free event where Auburn residents can receive valuable information about city services and resources. The event will embark on topics like neighborhood safety and give information on city departments such as water quality, recycling and general maintenance assistance.

This event will be held on August 13 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Harris Center and Frank Brown Recreation Center.

It will include work sessions, a keynote speaker and opportunities for residents to engage with their fellow neighbors and work together to create a safer Auburn. In addition, morning refreshments and lunch will be provided.

Although the conference is free, space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Registration will start July 18 and run through Friday, July 29.

For more information or to register, click here.

