Food banks seeing an increase due to inflation

(WALB)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With inflation at its highest, some families are battling to meet their most current needs. With the extra pandemic benefits ending in May.

Feeding the Valley of Columbus says they have seen an increase in people coming to receive food.

Margellina Remington says, “A lot of people do not have the food you take gas prices like this week I paid $60 for gas that’s double what I normally pay so that’s $30 that I could be spending on food, but instead I have to spend on gas and if I’m doing that I can imagine the people with older cars the seniors the different things so please really think about the people that aren’t that have to choose between gas and food medicine now used to be just was food and medicine, but now it’s even more.”

According to the World Food Program, as many as 828 million people go to bed hungry every night. Valley Rescue Mission Center is seeing an increase in people coming to receive hot meals. Every day they give people in need a free hot meal. Greg Wilson, Communications Director says they feed about 70 people a day.

“You know to be able to meet the needs of the community individuals that are dealing with food insecurity you know because of the increase in food prices because of inflation because of just where the economy is as a whole right now is it feels very good for us as admission to be in position to be able to positively impact these lives.”

If you need help receiving food, Feeding the Valley has a mobile food pantry, and the Valley Rescue Mission serves a free hot meal Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
CDC plans for increase mokeypox cases following confirmed cases in Alabama
Happy Heart Hype House and The Photoshop: selfie scenes in the Chattahoochee Valley.
OPEN IN COLUMBUS: Two new “selfie” spots

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, SafetyNet to hold memorial golf tournament in Opelika
INTERVIEW: Boys and Girls Club to host teen summit
