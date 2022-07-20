Food banks seeing an increase due to inflation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With inflation at its highest, some families are battling to meet their most current needs. With the extra pandemic benefits ending in May.

Feeding the Valley of Columbus says they have seen an increase in people coming to receive food.

Margellina Remington says, “A lot of people do not have the food you take gas prices like this week I paid $60 for gas that’s double what I normally pay so that’s $30 that I could be spending on food, but instead I have to spend on gas and if I’m doing that I can imagine the people with older cars the seniors the different things so please really think about the people that aren’t that have to choose between gas and food medicine now used to be just was food and medicine, but now it’s even more.”

According to the World Food Program, as many as 828 million people go to bed hungry every night. Valley Rescue Mission Center is seeing an increase in people coming to receive hot meals. Every day they give people in need a free hot meal. Greg Wilson, Communications Director says they feed about 70 people a day.

“You know to be able to meet the needs of the community individuals that are dealing with food insecurity you know because of the increase in food prices because of inflation because of just where the economy is as a whole right now is it feels very good for us as admission to be in position to be able to positively impact these lives.”

If you need help receiving food, Feeding the Valley has a mobile food pantry, and the Valley Rescue Mission serves a free hot meal Monday through Friday.

