Fort Benning to present a concert featuring Jason Derulo

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, September 10, Fort Benning Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) will host a concert at Wetherby Field featuring Jason Derulo.

Fort Benning will welcome multi-platform artist Jason Derulo for a free concert for soldiers, their family members, retirees and Department of Defense civilians.

Derulo kicked off his solo career with 2009′s chart-topping, 5x platinum certified “Whatcha Say.”

Derulo also rolled out five albums and a string of hit singles including “In My Head,” “Ridin’ Solo,” “Talk Dirty (Feat. 2 Chainz),” and “Want You To Want Me,” all of which received 4x platinum certification from the RIAA.

With close to 50 million TikTok followers, Jason Derulo is among the platform’s top 20 superstars.

The concert is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders only.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Wetherby Field is located on Custer Road, one mile from the Lindsey Creek Parkway/I-185 access point.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the special guest performance begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fort Benning MWR website.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.