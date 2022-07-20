Business Break
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett prepares for curtain call

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Stetson Bennett is back at Georgia for one final season as the Dawgs quarterback. For the first time in his career, Bennett is the definitive starter entering training camp. He led the Dawgs to their first football title since 1980 in January with a 33-18 win over Alabama in Indianapolis.

Bennett has had a full offseason to work with his coaches and receivers, something that could benefit the offense greatly.

“The reps with the guys, getting to know when they’re going to break, what they’re thinking on specific routes,” Bennett said.

Other points of emphasis for Bennett include working on his footwork and making sure he limits his interceptions.

“The biggest difference is his confidence... the confidence in the players around him is much greater than previously,” said head coach Kriby Smart.

Smart noted the amount of credibility that comes with being the team’s starting quarterback entering the season. That could spark a noticeable improvement in Bennett’s game this fall.

Stay tuned to News Leader 9 at 5 and 6 ET on Wednesday for live coverage of the Bulldogs from SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

