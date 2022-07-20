Business Break
Goodwill Opelika to host hiring event this week

Over 500 Openings Available, Free Health Screenings, and Prizes(Katelyn Kirby)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is hosting a multi-industry hiring event at its career center in Opelika on Thursday, July 21.

Employers from industries including manufacturing, health care and secondary education will be recruiting for more than 500 positions.

Auburn University, Golden State Foods and East Alabama Healthcare are some of the employers scheduled to attend.

Job seekers should arrive dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.

Location: 3740 Pepperell Parkway

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Starting pay: $13.50/hour

GoodwillSR is one of 156 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada.

Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties accross east Alabama and west Georgia.

GoodwillSR provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and job placement to the communities they serve.

Goodwill uses the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund their community services.

Huge hiring event in Opelika! 🚨Summerfest Hiring Event🚨 😲500+ Full-time and part-time positions available! 😍Health...

Posted by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers on Monday, July 18, 2022

For more information, visit Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Facebook page.

