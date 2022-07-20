Business Break
Hot and breezy Wednesday before the storm threat increases again late week

Tyler’s forecast
Not as many storms today but it will be hot and steamy. The storms are expected to be more likely Thursday and Friday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not as many storms are anticipated Wednesday. However, another uptick in moisture is expected Thursday and Friday boosting rain coverage to end the workweek before it turns hotter and drier for the weekend. Sun is expected to mix in with the clouds on this Wednesday. Hot and sweaty weather today with a nice breeze from time to time. Highs between 90 and 93 with feels like temperatures in the 100 to 105 degree range so please take it easy outside. Mother Nature won’t produce nearly the number of storms we had yesterday; in fact, rain coverage is around 20-30%. That means a majority, but not all, of us stay dry. A cold front approaches from the north Thursday and gets hung up across the Tennessee Valley and north Georgia. It should come close enough to boost our rain coverage to 60% Thursday and Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. A few strong to severe storms are possible with the main threat being strong winds other than the obvious heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms and heaviest rain are expected in the afternoon and early evening hours. With that said, some rain could linger late at night and even come through in the morning. A ridge of high pressure that’s been centered over the Plains and Southwest United States shifts east over the weekend bringing up our temperatures and bringing down the likelihood of much rain. We’ll max out in the mid to upper 90s over the weekend with a few isolated storms at best. Next week looks pretty hot with lower than average rain chances. Stay tuned!

