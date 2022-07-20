Law passed releasing Alabama Literacy Act scores

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - We are getting a first look into reading scores for Alabama third graders, after the state passed the Literacy Act in 2019.

The Literacy Act was created to help improve reading skills throughout the state of Alabama and to ensure students are reading on grade level by the end of third grade.

The Literacy Act states that third graders at each school must an reading level of 77 percent or above.

Currently in East Alabama between the four counties in our viewing area 28 of those elementary schools are high performers and the 16 schools are still working to hit that magic number of 77 percent.

In 2019, the Alabama Literacy Act was passed and signed into law stating students from kindergarten through third grade with an identified reading deficiency would be required to participate in a Student Reading Improvement Plan.

The requirements of the law states that students who read below grade level will be given an assessment three times during the school year.

Alabama State Board of Education representative Tracie West says students who did not pass the reading assessment are now participating in summer reading camps all across the state to give them fun and memorable reading experiences and hopefully increase their reading scores.

“We are you know actively engaged in raising the reading scores not only in our lower preforming schools but across the board in Alabama.”

According to the latest statistics from the 2021-22 school year... when it comes to Chambers, Lee, Russell and Barbour Counties... students in 16 out of the 44 elementary schools are not averaging the 77 percent reading level required by the state.

In Chambers County, reading scores for 6 schools were documented with the lowest third grade reading proficiency at 58 percent and the highest at 81 percent.

Chambers County elementary director, Dr. Sheila Jones says they are placing kids in small reading groups or giving them one on one time with teachers to meet those needs.

“That’s why it’s so important for our students to be in school every day, on time because we don’t want them to miss that assigned small group instruction that’s really going to focus on what every child needs.”

West says this is not a fast process, children need time to comprehend. She recommends all parents work with their kids, whether it’s at home, at a grocery store, cooking, or even having kids explain their favorite TV show.

“Make reading fun in everyday, so if you go to the grocery store read words in the grocery store.”

