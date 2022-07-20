Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the man wanted in a homicide investigation is dead.

Brunson said they found the body of 44-year-old Adrian Collins Tuesday. He was wanted on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of his wife, 46-year-old Jamesha Collins.

The sheriff said Collins shot his wife on July 13 while other relatives were in the home. He said Jamisha Collins’ mother witnessed the killing. Authorities had been searching for him since.

The cause of death is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

