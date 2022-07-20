Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the man wanted in a homicide investigation is dead.

Brunson said they found the body of 44-year-old Adrian Collins Tuesday. He was wanted on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of his wife, 46-year-old Jamesha Collins.

The sheriff said Collins shot his wife on July 13 while other relatives were in the home. He said Jamisha Collins’ mother witnessed the killing. Authorities had been searching for him since.

The cause of death is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
CDC plans for increase mokeypox cases following confirmed cases in Alabama
Happy Heart Hype House and The Photoshop: selfie scenes in the Chattahoochee Valley.
OPEN IN COLUMBUS: Two new “selfie” spots

Latest News

Over 500 Openings Available, Free Health Screenings, and Prizes
Goodwill Opelika to host hiring event this week
Not as many storms today but it will be hot and steamy. The storms are expected to be more...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Food banks seeing an increase due to inflation
Auburn University announced the death of Buddy Davidson on July 19, 2022.
‘Mr. Auburn’ Buddy Davidson dies at 82