Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A man was charged after police say he took an ax to 18 cars at a dealership in South Dakota, causing six figures in property damage.

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.

Sioux Falls police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man who was using an ax to smash the windows of vehicles for sale at the dealership.

When officers arrived, they located Blackbonnet at the dealership and said he still had the ax with him. Officers took Blackbonnet into custody.

Officials estimate the damage to be at least $100,000.

Police did not release a motive or further details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
CDC plans for increase mokeypox cases following confirmed cases in Alabama

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction
FILE - Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans...
Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday...
US sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on
A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called...
Man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Secret Service says