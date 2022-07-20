‘Mr. Auburn’ Buddy Davidson dies at 82

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has announced the death of Buddy Davidson, a man so beloved on the Plains, he’s known affectionately as “Mr. Auburn.”

Auburn says Davidson died Tuesday following an extended illness. He was 82 years old.

Davidson was an avid Auburn fan, both as an employee and spectator. He worked there for 50 years, rising in the ranks from student manager to sports information director to assistant athletic director. He retired in 2007, but that didn’t water down his team spirit a bit.

Davidson attended more than 700 consecutive Auburn football games, according to the university.

Before he worked for Auburn, he was a student there, graduating in journalism before working full time for the athletics department in 1964. He had worked in a variety of roles before then. He became assistant athletic director in 1981 after two decades in media relations.

Besides being a super-fan, he was a mentor to generations of Auburn co-workers, student-athletes and administrators.

