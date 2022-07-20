Strong Storms Possible Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A more organized disturbance will provide better coverage for rain and storms on Thursday, especially into the late afternoon and evening. Although the day will likely start out dry - and get hot - for most of us, some of the storms may be strong to severe with wind being the primary concern with the strongest storms. As always, not everyone will see severe weather - it will be little pockets here and there in the strongest of the storms, and frequent lightning and heavy rain are likely for those that see storms Thursday. Friday will be a bit of a transition day for us with the main focus of storms shifting south across our southern counties. For the weekend and next week, the story will be the heat building back in - rain coverage will drop to the 10-30% range with highs climbing more consistently into the mid 90s. Look for the rain coverage to be closer to 20-30% over the weekend and then closer to 10-20% through next week. Prepare for the heat, and the humidity is going to make it feel even hotter, as always!

