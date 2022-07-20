Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
City of Columbus preparing for severe weather
City of Columbus preparing for severe weather((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A more organized disturbance will provide better coverage for rain and storms on Thursday, especially into the late afternoon and evening. Although the day will likely start out dry - and get hot - for most of us, some of the storms may be strong to severe with wind being the primary concern with the strongest storms. As always, not everyone will see severe weather - it will be little pockets here and there in the strongest of the storms, and frequent lightning and heavy rain are likely for those that see storms Thursday. Friday will be a bit of a transition day for us with the main focus of storms shifting south across our southern counties. For the weekend and next week, the story will be the heat building back in - rain coverage will drop to the 10-30% range with highs climbing more consistently into the mid 90s. Look for the rain coverage to be closer to 20-30% over the weekend and then closer to 10-20% through next week. Prepare for the heat, and the humidity is going to make it feel even hotter, as always!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
CDC plans for increase mokeypox cases following confirmed cases in Alabama

Latest News

A chance of spotty storms Wednesday, but the radar shouldn't be as active as Tuesday. Rain...
Hot and breezy Wednesday before the storm threat increases again late week
Not as many storms today but it will be hot and steamy. The storms are expected to be more...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
feels like
Hot and Muggy, When It’s Not Raining
About a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms is expected Tuesday.
Little more unsettled today at times and again late week