Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Captain Nathan Taylor patrols every day for the Troup County Sheriff’s office.

“There’s a criminal element out there, that’s seeking to make a dollar out there and they don’t care who they victimize,” Taylor said.

“We’ve seen ads out there that talking about missing children or kidnapped children who have been sold into servitude or the act of prostitution.”

Law enforcement used the method of luring in order to capture 19 people accused of sex trafficking.

Chattahoochee Valley residents arrested:

Tatyana Love, 23, of Columbus, GA

Lo’Lonnye Trimble, 21, of Columbus, GA

Stephen Thomas, 42, of Columbus, GA

Dave Parker, 53, of Columbus, GA

Joe Dozier, 59, of Phenix City, AL

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the take down is all a matter of good police work.

“You know it’s basically the good old fashioned prostitute sting with a 21st century technology,” Taylor said.

Troup County officials say criminals are lure victims by pretending to be interested in romantic relationships.

“Our policy is: when we conduct these operations, everybody goes to jail.”

“Our main focus was trying to identify any possible human trafficking victims,” Sheriff James Woodruff said.

“We had resources at the scene to talk to the ladies that showed up who were arrested to see if they were victims, to offer them services to try to help them get their lives back.”

Harmony House in LaGrange provides emergency shelter, crisis intervention, education and advocacy for adults and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.