WalletHub study finds Georgia has fifth highest job resignation rate in U.S.

Georgia Department of Labor.
Georgia Department of Labor.(source: WALB)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An extensive study by WalletHub on resignation rates around the United States has uncovered that Georgia has the fifth highest job resignation rates in the United States during the past 12 months.

WalletHub officials ranked the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people have been leaving their jobs during the past 12 months.

Results say the resignation rate during the past month is at 3.70 percent. That number rose to 3.86 percent during the past 12 months. In comparison, Massachusetts has the lowest resignation rate during the latest month with 1.70 % reported and 2.13 % during the last 12 months.

Many experts pointed to contributing factors such as a shortage of supplies in many different businesses, early retirement and the increase in remote work opportunities.

“Looking at Labor Force Participation Rate statistics, lower total LFPR is driven in a large part by older workers. Rates for younger workers have mostly recovered to their pre-pandemic levels, but are still significantly lower for those above 55. This is partially driven by the age profile of COVID victims, high asset prices helping retirement portfolios and the general difficulty of finding new work as an older worker,” said Colin Corbett, a Bradley University Assistant Professor.

An Associate Professor at the University of California Merced Rowena Gray says that the pandemic and remote working are major factors in the change in the labor force reported.

“The realization by employees that remote work actually works quite well, after 2 years of perfecting it, along with a tight job market, has led to many employees resisting going back to being in-person on a full-time basis. The Delta and Omicron waves of COVID ensured that the delay in returning to offices was sufficiently long that people learned to work more efficiently in the new environment and rejigged their lives in many cases,” said Gray.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

