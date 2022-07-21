1 injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus, police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are searching for a suspect after one man was injured in a shooting on Cusseta Road in Columbus.

According to police, the victim was found outside of a local dollar store - but officials say the shooting happened elsewhere.

Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard says they received a call around 8:40 p.m. about shots fired. While the victim was found at the Family Dollar on Fort Benning Road, Sgt. Evrard says that is not where the shooting happened.

Officials say the victim was actually shot at Avalon Apartments on Cusseta Road and ran nearly 10 minutes away to the Family Dollar.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and have not released any information about motive for the shooting.

Stay with us as we gather more details.

