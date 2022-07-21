Business Break
Alert Day Thursday: Potential for strong to severe storms

Tyler’s forecast
A quiet but cloudy start to Thursday. Rain and storm coverage increases later with strong to potentially severe storms.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Storm Team 9 has put up an Alert Day Thursday for potentially strong to severe storms today. It’s cloudy but quiet start to the day but later this morning and early this afternoon, spots of rain and storms may start to develop. Rain coverage is forecast to be around 60 to 70%, highest later in the afternoon and evening.

The highest opportunity for rain and storms will be this afternoon and evening.
The highest opportunity for rain and storms will be this afternoon and evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Storms may get rather feisty later today depending on how things evolve. The earlier the rain starts, the less our chances of severe weather may be. However, some of the parameters in the atmosphere are in place to fuel some storms in a stronger than normal way for summer. That’s why the Storm Prediction Center has much of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas under a risk of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of our region under a sight risk of severe...
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of our region under a sight risk of severe weather.(Source: WTVM Weather)

In the strongest or most severe storms, damaging winds and a bit of hail is the primary threat. The main timeframe to watch looks to be 3 to 10 PM ET, but storms may extend outside of that timeframe. Don’t underestimate the danger of lightning, too!

Damaging winds in spots is the main threat today other than heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Damaging winds in spots is the main threat today other than heavy rain and frequent lightning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Things are still forecast to remain unsettled Friday with scattered showers and storms. However, severe weather isn’t anticipated Friday. This comes ahead of an expected lower rain coverage for the weekend and much of next week.

Rain coverage is highest today, tonight and even Friday.
Rain coverage is highest today, tonight and even Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

